Gainsborough's Marshall’s Yard achieves Silver Gilt success at In Bloom awards

The green fingered team at Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough are celebrating after being awarded a prestigious Silver Gilt, in the annual East Midlands in Bloom Awards.

The stunning displays at Marshalls Yard, include 36 hanging baskets which are planted every year by Needhams Nursery and Towers Nursery have also helped with planting in other areas of the centre and all the displays are cared for and maintained by the on site team at the centre.

Judges in this year’s East Midlands in Bloom praised the colour and condition of the beautiful hanging baskets as well as the planted beds which give an all year-round display for visitors and shoppers.

The judges added: “A large bed containing herbs and other perennials have been planted adjacent to the roadside and act as an effective screen. Plants are locally sourced and grown in peat free medium.”

The centre was also praised for its sensitive recognition of the history of Marshall’s Yard and its approach to sustainability.

Centre Manager Melissa Clement said: “We are really pleased to achieve a Silver Gilt in this year’s East Midlands in Bloom.

“We were only a couple of points short of a Gold Award so we will definitely be looking to go for gold next year.

“It’s always lovely to hear our visitors comment on the attractive planting and flowers.

“Ensuring the Yard is colourful and well maintained really is a huge team effort and everyone involved should feel proud of this achievement.”