Gainsborough's Marshall's Yard announces management changes as it enters its 15th year

Jodie Pacey, 29, will take on the role after working as assistant store manager at Browns, Marshall’s Yard’s department store, for the past ten years.

There she played a key role in driving footfall, motivating the team and ensuring the store was a key shopping destination for visitors to the centre.

Jodie said: “Marshall’s Yard is a fantastic retail destination and I am delighted to be taking on this new role and challenge as the centre enters its 15th year.

Jodie Pacey and Charlotte Toplass at Marshall’s Yard

“I live in Gainsborough and have worked at the centre within my previous positions since it first opened, I’m so thrilled to have the opportunity to now take on the role of Centre Manager.”

Celebrating its 15th birthday next month, Marshall’s Yard has established itself as a major retail destination with JYSK, The Range and new bar and restaurant, Caldero Lounge, being the latest retailers to join the line-up.

Medi Parry-Williams, operations director at Dransfield Properties, said: “We are really pleased to be announcing that Jodie is joining us as our new Marshall’s Yard centre manager.

“She comes with a wealth of retail experience and already has a great relationship with the store managers here and the centre’s team of staff as well as the many local stakeholder groups and organisations we work with.”

Jodie will take up the new challenge and be heading up the Marshall’s Yard team following the promotion of previous centre manager, Alison Shipperbottom, who has been announced as the new head of communications for Marshall’s Yard’s owners Dransfield Properties.

Alison said: “I can’t wait to get started with a new challenge and get stuck into all of the amazing events our centres have planned over the coming months."

Current tenant liaison executive for Marshall’s Yard, Charlotte Toplass, will also take up her new role this month as the centre’s events and marketing executive leading the destination through a busy events diary this year.