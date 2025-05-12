Gainsborough's Marshall’s Yard ‘Barket’ is back – promising a fur-tastic time for your four legged friends

Get ready for a pawsome day at the Marshall’s Yard Barket Dog Market, in partnership with Page’s Pet Rescue this May.

The fun-filled event offers a variety of activities for dogs and their owners to enjoy together, and alongside like-minded pet-lovers.

The Barket will take place on Saturday, May 17, from 10am to 4pm, and your furry friends can look forward to themed stalls, live entertainment, free face-painting, pup cups, and much more.

The popular event will also host a Crufts style show, located in front of The Works store. Enter your pooch for the chance to win first, second or third prize.

Categories include ‘Cutest Pup’, ‘Golden Oldie’, and ‘Best Dressed’, with the coveted ‘Dog of the Yard’ award going to the overall winner of the day.

Sign up for the competition is on the day only, registration opens from 10.30am, and the competition gets underway at 11.30am.

The Barket is organised in partnership with Page’s Pet Rescue, an animal rescue based in and around the Gainsborough area, run by Michelle Page, alongside a small group of dedicated volunteers.

Page’s Pet Rescue gives pets a second chance at happiness, by helping to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome domestic animals that can no longer be cared for by their owners.

Page’s Pet Rescue will have its own donation station at the Barket.

Attendees are encouraged to donate pet supplies such as bowls, bedding, puppy mats and pet food. Your generous donations will go a long way in supporting your furry friends through tough times.

Centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, Melissa Clement, said: “From wagging tails to the crowning of ‘Dog of the Yard’ the Barket Dog Market is going to be a lovely day to remember.

“Bring your dog and enjoy a great range of fun activities for both dogs and owners, as well as the opportunity to support Page’s Pet Rescue – we can’t wait to see you there.”