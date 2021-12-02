Caldero Lounge is set to open in Gainsborough on December 8

The retro-styled, family-friendly restaurant, where you will be able to enjoy breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner from the all-day menu and relax among the eclectic artwork and quirky curios, oversized vintage sofas, strikingly painted table tops and statement lighting, will open its doors on Wednesday, December 8.

In addition, Caldero Lounge will also be providing 25 new jobs in the town and is committed to becoming part of the community through fundraising for local charities.

Caldero Lounge will be joining Prezzo, Café Cream, Costa Coffee and the independent Cupcake Café.

Victoria Wall, from Marshall’s Yard centre management team said: “Caldero Lounge is an exciting addition to Marshalls Yard, bringing something for all tastes from morning til night.

"Whether it’s families looking for a friendly welcome and options from the Little Loungers menu or workmates enjoying drinks and dinner after work, Caldero really does bring it all.

"The brilliant menu and beautifully eclectic décor are a winning combination.”

Caldero Lounge is owned and run by Loungers, who also have the highly successful Zorro Lounge at Fox Valley, Sheffield, and Curio Lounge at Five Valleys, Stroud, in their portfolio.

Sophia Stancer, from Loungers, said: “The team are eagerly awaiting opening the doors to Caldero Lounge.

"As well as providing Gainsborough with a broad and inclusive food and drink offering, the team will revolutionise the way the area thinks about the word ‘community’ with ongoing fundraising projects for local charities.

"The team will look to host events for local groups, too, and everyone is welcome.”

A community noticeboard is available for those wanting to publicise events and a book swap area will be kept well stocked.