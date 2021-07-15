The brand Lounges will be opening the new Caldero Lounge in early 2022, creating around 25 new jobs for the area.

The company is currently transforming the former New Look unit at Marshall’s Yard into a quirky and casual dining experience, bringing something completely different for visitors and shoppers.

The new arrival will strengthen the leisure and hospitality offering at Marshall’s Yard which is already home to Prezzo, Café Cream, Costa Coffee and the independent Cupcake Café.

Caldero Lounge will feature a menu focussed on casual dining, from breakfast through to dinner as well as an exciting cocktail and drinks menu.

Founded in 2002 the company has Lounges and Cosy Clubs across the UK.

The name Caldero Lounge has been chosen for the new Marshall’s Yard restaurant as a nod to the site’s industrial past.

Caldero means ‘boiler’ in Spanish and pays homage to the former Marshall’s factory.

Marshall’s Yard is owned and managed by Dransfield Properties.

James Shepherd, estates director, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Caldero Lounge to Marshalls Yard later this year.

"The cool and quirky concept that Lounges offer will bring something completely unique to the current offering.