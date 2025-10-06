Gainsborough's Marshall’s Yard strikes gold in 2025 East Midlands in Bloom Awards

The green-fingered team at Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough are celebrating after achieving the prestigious Gold Award in the annual East Midlands in Bloom Awards.

The shopping centre also won the Best Retail / Commercial Award in a special ceremony held in Grimsby showcasing the region’s brightest and best floral displays.

The stunning planting and landscaping at Marshall’s Yard, including hanging baskets planted each year by Needhams Nursery, as well as additional planting across the centre, impressed the judges for creating a welcoming and calm atmosphere.

All of the displays are lovingly cared for by the on-site team as well as some of the local businesses, whose efforts were also singled out for praise in the judges’ report.

The team at Marshall’s Yard pride themselves on creating a well maintained and attractive centre for visitors and the centre’s businesses.

The East Midlands in Bloom judges highlighted the centre’s high standards commending the fact that local suppliers are used and that hanging baskets, beds and trees were all healthy and well maintained.

The creation of bird boxes and bug hotels were also praised as well as the landscaped fountain area at the Yard and the centre’s recognition of the site’s history as a former tractor factory.

Centre manager, Melissa Clement, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to achieve a Gold Award this year and to receive the Best Retail / Commercial Award.

“The whole team has worked so hard to really step things up to the next level – from the nurseries who supply and plant our baskets, to our in-house staff who care for them every day.

“It’s a real team effort and this award recognises the pride, dedication and hard work that goes into making Marshall’s Yard a place people love to visit. We couldn’t be prouder.”

This achievement builds on last year’s Silver Gilt success, reflecting the centre’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, community partnerships and delivering a first-class visitor experience.