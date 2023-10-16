Gainsborough's Marshall’s Yard will be celebrating Halloween with Witchy Craft Fayre

Marshall’s Yard is hosting their first Witchy Craft Fayre on Saturday, October 21, treating visitors to a whole host of craft stalls and entertainment as the centre gears up for spooky season.

The event which will run from 10am until 4pm with more than 20 stalls for shoppers to browse selling a range of magical goods from crystals to ornaments, fine crafted jewellery to candles plus much more.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy a packed programme of live entertainment and photo opportunities with the centre’s spooky décor.

Local talented performers include Gainsborough’s talented dance troupe, G Town, who will be performing a Halloween themed flash mob dance performance.

Those wishing to have their tarot cards read will also be able to take advantage of Moonsea Divination tarot reader being on the Yard.

Jodie Pacey, centre manager for Marshalls Yard, said: “We are looking forward to bringing something new and mystical to Marshall’s Yard this Halloween.

“It’s really lovely to see this event coming together with some fantastic ideas to treat our shoppers and plenty of involvement from the stores on the centre.”

There will also be plenty of free interactive and creative workshops available for youngsters including spooky mask making, a pumpkin design workshop and Halloween themed games.