Beal Homes has revealed details of its latest luxury development in one of most desirable locations in the popular market town of Gainsborough.

Thonock Vale will be located just a stone’s throw from the picturesque Thonock Park golf course and surrounded by Lincolnshire’s rolling countryside.

The £37m development will take shape in a prime position off The Avenue and backing onto The Little Belt, which fringes the golf course from which Thonock Vale takes its name.

Thonock Vale will offer a range of homes

Thonock Vale will feature 158 two, three and four bedroom homes offering the very best in contemporary living in a delightful, semi-rural setting.

The Swale is another Beal Homes development in Gainsborough.

Sue Waudby, Beal sales and marketing director, said: “We’re very excited to reveal details of our new Thonock Vale development.

“We expect these prestigious properties, set in such an attractive location, to be in high demand, so we’re encouraging househunters to register their interest without delay, to ensure they are among the first to be notified of the sales launch.

“The location and range of house types mean Thonock Vale will be perfect for families and professionals, as well as being attractive to downsizers who want to make the most of their leisure time, with the golf course on the doorstep and so much to explore nearby.

“Somerby Croft has been a tremendously popular development and has grown to become a thriving, welcoming community, and we fully expect the same at Thonock Vale.”

Mrs Waudby said: “The opportunity to change the internal layout and select their own fixtures, fittings and finishes is always a big attraction and, as at all our developments, buyers at Thonock Vale will benefit from this unique experience.

“All in all, it means Thonock Vale will represent a fantastic opportunity for buyers to create their own home of their dreams in a scenic, sought-after location.”