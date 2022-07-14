West Lindsey District Council, local housing provider, Acis Group and the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnerships (GLLEP) teamed up to extend the walkway along the River Trent and people will now be able to enjoy an uninterrupted 2.7 mile stroll along the River bank from the village of Morton all the way to the Trent Bridge.

Coun Anne Welburn, deputy leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “I am thrilled to see the final piece of the Riverside Walk is now complete.

"A new section has been created behind the existing Beaphar Sinclair factory at Ropery Road, and the acquisition of an existing section of Riverside Approach means people can enjoy an uninterrupted walk along the riverside, overlooking the Nottinghamshire Countryside.

At the opening of the improved Riverside Walk in Gainsborough

“We have been passionately behind this project from day one. Improving pedestrian and cycling connectivity along the Riverside and to other parts of Gainsborough is part of our long term vision for a green and accessible town, this project also supports our Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change Strategy and ambition for a network of footpath/cycleways connecting the whole of West Lindsey.

“By connecting the town in this way, we continue to work on our ambitious plans for the area, continuing to strengthen the position of Gainsborough being an exciting place to live, work and visit.”

It follows the £20 million investment into new homes in Gainsborough along the riverfront.

Mark Jones, director of Property Services for Acis Group said: "We’re committed to regeneration Gainsborough, our home town and this, along with our large-scale redevelopment work at Bowling Green Road and North Parade, is something that we’re truly proud of and collectively will make a huge difference to people’s lives in the area.”