Gainsborough's Poundland launching frozen food range

Customers will be able to take their items home in new freezer bags at £1.50 each

Poundland is pushing ahead with the summer rollout of its chilled and frozen food ranges which is poised to pass the 200-store mark in the next few weeks.

The launch of the new ranges has been a big hit with customers in more than 170 stores that have been converted so far since the first pilot in 2019.

Phase 4 of the rollout, known internally as Project Diamond Ice, is underway this month as another 37 stores get the new “shop-in-shops" treatment, widening Poundland’s role as an essential retailer serving its local communities and to give customers more choice.

Items in the range include everyday meals and snacks, including ready-meals, pizzas and pies, as well as frozen desserts and ice-cream.

Austin Cooke, retail and transformation director, said: “To bring chilled and frozen food to more than 200 stores in such a short time frame is a tremendous achievement.

“Customers tell us that they love the ranges, the famous brands, and say the prices are amazing.

"That’s why we’re pushing hard to keep going as quickly as we can so that we can bring even more choice and value where our customers want it most.”

New trolleys and belted checkouts will also be installed in some of the larger stores to make the checkout experience even easier for customers, especially those wanting a larger grocery store-style shop.