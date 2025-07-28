Gainsborough's Queen Elizabeth High School's Careers Fair inspires 700 local students

More than 700 students received employment and careers advice at Queen Elizabeth’s High School’s summer fair.

There were 25 employers, colleges and universities at the career’s fair, as well as representatives from West Lindsey District Council, who answered a range of questions from careers to obtaining the relevant qualifications.

The council asked students what areas they were most interested in and the subjects they enjoyed studying the most, which it then applied to jobs within the council. There were students from years 9, 10 and 12, plus parents representing all age groups later in the day.

Representatives from organisations such as the Armed Forces, AMP Rose, Magna Insurance, Wilkin Chapman Solicitors, STEP Fusion were there, and students were given questions to ask these employers to facilitate communication and engagement.

Amanda Boutell, Senior Project Officer for Employment and Skills, said: “We welcomed the opportunity to take part in the Career’s Day at Queen Elizabeth’s High School.

“It’s crucial that young people are aware of all the opportunities available to them whether that is further education or employment.

“Having an opportunity to speak directly to some leading employers which are based here in Gainsborough is fantastic for the students and staff. It’s also a great opportunity for students to get a broad view of the opportunities in employment and education.”

The council is committed to the development employment opportunities and skills levels across the district and it works with employers and local training providers to ensure the residents of West Lindsey have access to expert careers advice, job search support and assistance to gain the required skills and experience.