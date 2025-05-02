Gainsborough's Ricardo Franco secures Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Trilogy victory

Ricardo Franco secured secured a points victory in the first ever BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) Trilogy fight

Gainsborough fighter Ricardo Franco came out on top with a points victory in the first ever Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) Trilogy fight, against Jimmy Sweeney.

The judges scored the intense but highly entertaining, back-and-forth fight a draw after five rounds, with Franco winning the sudden-death sixth round 10-9 across all three judges.

The victory secured Ricardo the European Welterweight title at the Palazzo Wanny in Florence, Italy, with his brother Mateus and a crowd of loyal supporters from Gainsborough and wider Lincolnshire in attendance.

This adds an incredible new chapter to the career of the fighter who originally won a Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB) world title at the O2 in London in 2019, but soon after faced a life-saving operation due to suffering from Crohn's disease.

The Gainsborough resident continues to inspire the local community with a team of both competitive and non-competitive members at his local Boxing Gym at Unit 9, Stirlin Place, Gainsborough.

Ricardo, who now has an impressive record of ten wins and only three losses in his bare-knuckle fighting career, called for a rematch with undefeated BKFC World Welterweight Champion Austin “No Doubt” Trout after his victory.

Ricardo said: “If Austin wants it, we can go tomorrow.”