Now in its seventh year, the toy appeal, which was started by Paul Bagshaw, distributes gifts to families who might be struggling financially.

Paul said: “All the donations are distributed by the Salvation Army with the help of local agencies that work alongside less fortunate children and families in and around Gainsborough.

"I nearly called it a day on the fifth year but couldn’t say no to a sixth as it was the year Covid tried to put a stop to Christmas.

Captains Kevin and Wendy Brown, church leaders of Gainsborough Salvation Army, with last years donations

"We did it and the response was amazing. Now I’m on the seventh year and it’s become a norm now for my November to work on The Christmas Toy Appeal collection.

"One thing is for sure, none of this would be possible if it wasn’t for the generosity of the people of Gainsborough and the local businesses.

"When this little town is asked, it usually gives with a massive response.”

Captain Wendy Brown, from the Salvation Army, said: “Paul Bagshaw has organised our toy appeal for over six years.

“The toys are distributed to families within Gainsborough and the surrounding villages who are struggling whether that be with unemployment, benefits or low income.

“All families are referred to us from local agencies and local primary schools.

"Last year was our biggest yet with 450 children receiving toys, stationary and selection boxes.

"Without Paul this would be made harder for us, he does the social media, local contacts and collection points which is a massive undertaking and we are very grateful for all his hard work.”

The toy appeal is running until Saturday, December 11, and then there will be a Toy Service on Sunday, December 12, at 10am to which anyone is welcome to attend and the sorting starts on Monday, December 13.