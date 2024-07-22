​Visitors could take part in hands-on activities at the Heritage Skills Fair

​Gainsborough’s second Heritage Skills Fair was a great success with visitors of all ages enjoying the activities on offer.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Traditional tradespeople and crafters were invited to showcase their skills in the town’s historic market place as well as giving visitors a chance to have a go themselves.

Visitors could also browse and buy and range of unique, handcrafted gifts, plus enjoy entertainment from DeMowbray’s Musicke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 20 traders and demonstrators attended the fair with a range of different skills including pole lathe turning, clay work, felting, wool spinning, willow weaving, stained glass, punch needle work, and more.

Event organiser Theresa Workman said: “The heritage skills fair has evolved, since we did it for the first time last year, into a significant gathering of our region’s gifted heritage trades and professions.

“It has certainly caught the interest of the local community and those who have travelled from as far as London, Yorkshire and Kent.”

Coun Stephen Bunney, chairman of West Lindsey District Council, said: “It’s great to be able to offer an event that has so many interactive elements for all ages. Our heritage is an important element of our work and to protect and promote it is a fantastic thing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors enjoyed finding out about the various trades and crafts as well as taking part in the hands-on activities that were on offer.

Lawrence White from Shedtime Handcrafted Leatherwork said: “We’ve had lots of brilliant conversations with so many engaged and interested people, there to see the wealth of local talented crafts people displaying their varied skills.”

The Heritage Skills Fair was also the start of the council’s community mass participation project which involves the public contributing to a large mosaic depicting King Canute, the son of Sweyn Forkbeard, the King of Denmark, which will be installed on Gainsborough’s riverside.

Sarah Graves from MaryMary Mosaics, the artist leading on the project, said: “We had a successful first day and it was lovely to see so many people sticking down their contributions to Gainsborough’s new community mosaic.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming more people at future sessions.”