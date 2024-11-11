Gainsborough’s Trinity Arts Centre announced as a finalist for The Tourism Excellence Awards

​Trinity Arts Centre is a finalist for The Tourism Excellence Awards

Gainsborough’s Trinity Arts Centre has been announced as a finalist for The Tourism Excellence Awards 2024-25.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Trinity Arts Centre has been shortlisted for the ‘Arts, Heritage and Culture Award’ alongside Scunthorpe’s 20-21 Visual Arts Centre, The Beonna in Benington, Lincoln Free Walking Tour and The Ropewalk in Barton-upon-Humber.

Trinity Arts Centre had previously made the shortlist for the same award in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Sanders, centre manager, said: “This is an incredibly proud moment for Trinity Arts Centre, to have our hard work in delivering a diverse programme of live and screened entertainment recognised by Visit England.

“This last year has seen us go from strength-to-strength, welcoming audiences in numbers comparable to those we saw pre-pandemic as we strive to be at the cultural heart of Gainsborough.

“It’s an incredible accolade, especially so given it comes during Trinity’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Discover Lincolnshire and Discover Rutland for the recognition and are looking forward to celebrating all our fellow finalist next February.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Goy, chief executive of Destination Lincolnshire, said: “Created to shine a light on businesses across the county, The Tourism Excellence Awards celebrate every aspect of the visitor economy.

“I'm thrilled to see so many fantastic businesses from across Greater Lincolnshire and Rutland shortlisted in this year's celebration of tourism.”

All the businesses, organisations and individuals who make up the finalists were evaluated by industry experts, Destination Lincolnshire has said.

The Tourism Excellence Awards will be held at the Lincolnshire Showground on Friday, February 28, 2025, which will see the finalists celebrated and recognised for their hard work, innovation, and dedication to the continued success of Lincolnshire’s tourism industry.