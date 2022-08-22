Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre becomes finalists in Tourism Awards

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity Arts Centre is among the finalists in the Destination Lincolnshire Tourism Awards

Trinity Arts Centre is not the only business in West Lindsey which has been named as finalists.

Also included are The Cross Keys in Stow, Hemswell Antique Centres, Bransby Horses – Rescue and Welfare and Uncle Henry’s Farm Shop.

Trinity Arts Centre is set in a stunning grade II listed church is a cultural hub in West Lindsey, creating a space for people to enjoy theatre, live music and watch popular movies.

It’s hired by a number of community groups and creative companies to hone their talents.

Craig Sanders, Trinity Arts Centre manager, said: “We are so incredibly proud to be a finalist in the Destination Lincolnshire Awards in the Arts, Culture and Heritage category, which means a lot to me personally and to our wonderful team.

“The last few years has not been easy with arts and culture as we recover from the pandemic.

"However, the team has worked incredibly hard to transform the space here at the Trinity Arts Centre, to keep meeting the needs and demands of the community and this demonstrates we are making a difference.

“We have had a number of sell out shows and we recently launched our new project, Trinity On Tour, which aims to bring accessible theatre and entertainment to more people across the district.”

The winners will be announced at the award evening on Friday, October 21, at Lincoln Engine Shed, where Lincs FM presenter John Marshall will host the awards.

For more information visit The Lincolnshire Tourism Awards website.

For the premier Trinity on Tour show, The Trinity Arts Centre has teamed up with Quantum Theatre to treat audiences to one of Beatrix Potter’s best-loved stories, The Tale of Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny.

The outdoor theatre extravaganza will be hopping along to Market Rasen where the popular children’s story will be brought to life by the professional touring theatre.