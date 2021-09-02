People are invited to share their experiences and insights in relation to community safety in the area (Photo by Bryan Thomas/Getty Images)

A World Café event, designed to bring people together so they can discuss their needs, concerns, and opportunities for change, is being held in Gainsborough on Saturday, September 18, between 1pm and 3pm at the x-church in Ashcroft Road, Gainsborough.

The programme has been designed and delivered by members of the community.

And community development worker Barry Rooks believes it is a great chance for people to have their say.

He said: “This is an exciting opportunity for people to come together and talk about the issues they face as a community.

“It will be a relaxed environment that we hope will encourage local residents to share what really matters to them.

“Everyone is welcome.

“Along with a voucher for attending the event you will have the opportunity to influence where the substantial community grant is spent.

“After the event a grant is allocated to the South West Ward and you will have a say on what area or project it will be spent on.

“The World Café is a great opportunity for us to launch a series of events and initiatives in the ward that we hope will benefit the community."

Coun Dennis Dannatt of Gainsborough Town Council said: "I'd encourage people to get involved and have their say about the community.

"There will be money for the community to spend and do something proactive with.

"But you've got to be part of the conversation to help make the changes you want. Get involved."

Marc Jones, Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “Supporting communities to be and feel safe is a priority for my office and any attempt to engage with those communities is to be supported.

“Solving problems and addressing issues will always have a better chance of success with a partnership approach and the world café project is an innovative proposal.”

If you would like to attend the Gainsborough event you can reserve your place www.eventbrite.com.