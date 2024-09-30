Crowds enjoyed a static display of Goldwing bikes and trikes along Lumley Road during Saturday, before lighting up the resort with a spectacular procession whch lapped the seafront and Clock Tower three times.

This year’s event had an extra boost after being awarded a share of a £100,000 grant from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Rural England Prosperity Fund (UKSPF/REPF).

For the Goldwing Owners Club (Lincolnshire Branch), it supported the expansion and continuation of the popular event, which raises money for multiple local charities and provides an out-of-season event in Skegness.

Other sponsorship was received locally from the National MOT centre in Skegness, which organisers said also made a huge difference.

“We would like to thank our sponsors for their invaluable support,” said organiser Mike Sands. “Our riders come from all over the country to take part in this event, including as far north as Scotland and as far south as Cornwall.

"We couldn’t do it without them all turning up on their Goldwings.”

As well as the static display there was a cake stall, tombola, raffle, face painting and lots more to entertain the families.

Last year’s event raised £5,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support in Skegness and Boston and these charities were supported again at the weekend.

Mike added: “All of our marshalls and helpers are volunteers and every penny raised goes to the charity

“A huge thank you to our sponsors who have made this event possible.

"And especially to The Hive - SkegVegas for their help with everything and providing their staff for bucket collecting at night for Macmillan.

“We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts

“We would also like to thank everyone who came to see us during the day and for the night time parade.

"It means so much to see you all there.”

Many people took to social media to congratulate the organisers.

Katie Willetts said: “Amazing effort. Well done to all involved. We had a fantastic time as always.”

Coun Tony Tye was also there: “Another fantastic night Mark. Pleased you all had a great day here in Skegness.”

1 . Skegness Goldwing Light Parade A drone view of the 10th anniversary Goldwing light parade around the Clock Tower. Photo: Mick Dixon Photo: Mick Dixon

2 . Skegness Goldwing light parade The Clock Tower looked spectacular in this image and the one featured on the front page of this week's Skegness Standard taken from a drone by Mick Dixon. Photo: Mick Dixon

3 . Skegness Goldwing Light Parade Goldwings lined Lumley Road as part of the static display during the day. Photo: Barry Robinson. Photo: Barry Robinson