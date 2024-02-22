GALLERY 2: 'Illuminating' event lights up town during Spilsby Light Night
The town saw performers from many areas of the community come together for Spilsby Light Night festival on Saturday evening (February 17), including dancers the Light Gliders, The Usherette shadow puppets, the Fabuloso organ, and The Birds were seen in the High Street.
Sessions House also played host to Kaleidoscopia light display project and a Silent Disco, while St James Church hosted the Hearts sculpture display and animated video Entwining of Lost Souls.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Then in the evening, the Fairy Light Parade, led by the Punjabi Roots Academy, lit up the town making its way through the streets with families joining in.
A spokesman said: “We are absolutely delighted with the turnout – we would like to say thank you to everyone who braved the rain to come and see Spilsby illuminated.”