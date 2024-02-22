GALLERY 2: 'Illuminating' event lights up town during Spilsby Light Night

Drummers from Punjabi Roots Academy adding extra colour to the streets of Spilsby during a light parade.

The town saw performers from many areas of the community come together for Spilsby Light Night festival on Saturday evening (February 17), including dancers the Light Gliders, The Usherette shadow puppets, the Fabuloso organ, and The Birds were seen in the High Street.

Sessions House also played host to Kaleidoscopia light display project and a Silent Disco, while St James Church hosted the Hearts sculpture display and animated video Entwining of Lost Souls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then in the evening, the Fairy Light Parade, led by the Punjabi Roots Academy, lit up the town making its way through the streets with families joining in.