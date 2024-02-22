Register
GALLERY 2: 'Illuminating' event lights up town during Spilsby Light Night

Spilsby saw light shine through the rain last week thanks to SessionsArts.
By Rachel Armitage
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 12:54 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 13:40 GMT
Drummers from Punjabi Roots Academy adding extra colour to the streets of Spilsby during a light parade.Drummers from Punjabi Roots Academy adding extra colour to the streets of Spilsby during a light parade.
The town saw performers from many areas of the community come together for Spilsby Light Night festival on Saturday evening (February 17), including dancers the Light Gliders, The Usherette shadow puppets, the Fabuloso organ, and The Birds were seen in the High Street.

Sessions House also played host to Kaleidoscopia light display project and a Silent Disco, while St James Church hosted the Hearts sculpture display and animated video Entwining of Lost Souls.

Then in the evening, the Fairy Light Parade, led by the Punjabi Roots Academy, lit up the town making its way through the streets with families joining in.

A spokesman said: “We are absolutely delighted with the turnout – we would like to say thank you to everyone who braved the rain to come and see Spilsby illuminated.”