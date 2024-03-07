The Richmond Primary Academy pupils as their favourite characters for World Book Day.The Richmond Primary Academy pupils as their favourite characters for World Book Day.
World Book Day has come to a happy ending with no doubt excited children returning home from nursery and school tired but still excited.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 7th Mar 2024, 17:04 GMT

No doubt lots of children will want to stay dressed up for ther bedtime story!

The annual celebration to inspire children to read has clearly been a massive success locally.

We would like to thank everyone who has contributed pictures, whuch may be printed in next week’s Skegness Standard.

The Richmond Primary Academy pupils as their favourite characters for World Book Day.

The Richmond Primary Academy pupils as their favourite characters for World Book Day.

The Richmond Primary Academy pupils as their favourite characters for World Book Day.

Little Gruffalo and his mouse.

4. World Book Day

Little Gruffalo and his mouse. Photo: Zena Toothill

