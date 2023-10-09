Visitors to an event showcasing voluntary and charitable organisations were given a real life example of the work of an emergency service based in Wainfleet.

Blue lights flashed and sirens blared out when firefighters from Wainfleet Fire Brigade, who had a stand in the Coronation Hall, were called to an incident.

Fortunately, it wasn’t a serious incident and the team returned later to resume their places in the hall, alongside representatives of other organisations and charities.

The first of what is hoped will become an annual event was held on Saturday. As well as showcasing organisations and charities, the hall was also being promoted as a venue.

Members of the public were able to meet and chat with representatives of these organisations.

Anton Willerton, Chair of Wainfleet Coronation Hall, said: “Although attendance figures were lower than may have been hoped for, it proved to be a beneficial and useful day for everyone involved.

"Some of the voluntary organisations reported that they’d been successful in recruiting new members whilst others had taken the opportunity to demonstrate the services they deliver.”

During the course of the day, Wainfleet Theatre Club provided some vocal entertainment in the form of a selection of songs from the shows. A number of the organisations also gave talks and demonstrations on the work they carry out.

Anton added that discussions were already taking place as to how to promote the next event.

In the meantime, the trustees of Wainfleet Coronation Hall would like to thank all the exhibitors for giving their time freely to this event and for the support provided by Lloyds Bank Plc (Skegness Branch).

1 . CHARITIES DAY AT WAINFLEET CORONATION HALL Wainfleet Theatre Club performing Photo: David Dawson

2 . CHARITIES DAY AT WAINFLEET CORONATION HALL Pictured (from left) are Sherry Cardin, Anne Goodger and Cynthia Pieaik of Wainfleet Photo: David Dawson

3 . CHARITIES DAY AT WAINFLEET CORONATION HALL Saving lives (from left) are David Hewitt and Darryl Towers of Skegness LIVES Photo: David Dawson