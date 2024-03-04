J​ack Quinn was one of a number of Royal Marines Commandos who saved countless lived after his heroics on D-Day as a frogman who attached explosive charges to underwater obstacles to create safe passageways for assault landing craft, and disobeying his captain’s orders, saved seven French men from a burning boat, seconds before their boat touched a mine and exploded.

Jack was awarded a formal Mention in Despatches for ‘Distinguished Service’ and the Croix de Guerre (Silver Star) by the French Government for his heroic actions, as well as the Legion D'Honneur, in 2016.

He was also given the Freedom of Guernsey for his role in its liberation, as well as the Freedom of the Parish by the Mayor of Mablethorpe and Sutton in 2019.

On Friday (March 1), his funeral took place at Alford Crematorium, with veterans from across the country coming to pay their respects, and locals lining the streets to applaud his coffin.

Members of the Armed Forces, the Royal British Legion, and primary school children from local schools were also in attendance to pay their respects.

On the way to the crematorium, the procession paused at Mablethorpe’s war memorial at 12noon for a minute’s silence.

1 . Mablethorpe The coffin makes its way through Mablethorpe. Photo: John Aron

2 . Mablethorpe Jack Quinn's funeral. Photo: John Aron

3 . Mablethorpe Crowds lines the streets in Mablethorpe for Jack's funeral. Photo: John Aron

4 . Mablethorpe Veterans pay their respects in Mablethorpe. Photo: John Aron