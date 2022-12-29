GALLERY: A rainy Revesby Run hailed a success

Pouring rain and driving winds weren’t enough to dampen the spirits of festive race-goers taking part in this year’s Revesby Run.

The start of the Revesby Run's 10 miles race.

The festive race, organised by Trident Sports Events, saw around 150 runners from across the county and beyond descend on the Revesby Estate for the annual Revesby Run.

The first events saw one and two-mile junior races for sporty youngsters, and the adult events had both five mile and 10 mile options.

The weather was certainly not kind to the runners, with gale-force winds and pouring rain blighting the event on Wednesday (December 28), but organiser Ben Marsters said the event went well despite the conditions:

The s tart of the 5 mile run at Revesby.

"The weather was pretty horrendous and it was tough for everyone involved, it was brutal,” he said, “But it was a good day and everyone did really well.”

The top three male finishers in the five mile race were Adam Bevan in first, Steve Paley in second, and Ross Taylor came in third, with the first three female finishers Harriet Johnson, Sinead McAllister, and Laura Richardson in first, second, and third respectively.

In the 10 mile race, Tom Hansen, Steven Dowse, and Andrei Clark were first, second, and third respectively while the first three woman to finish the race were Sophie Roberts, Ginny Mills, and Abigail Young

The start of the 10 miles run at Revesby.

The start of the 5 mile run at the Revesby Run.

The start of the Revesby Run 10 mile event.

The Revesby Run 2022 - in wet and muddy conditions.

The 2022 Revesby Run took place in wet and muddy conditions.

Gemma Grisewood of Louth with her dog Rugby, finishing the 5 mile run.

Ross Taylor and Martyn Gammidge finishing the five mile run.

Harriet Johnson of Nettleham finishing the 5 mile run.

Joseph Thorpe, 13, and Isabelle Thorpe, 10, of Sleaford, with medals for completing the junior run.

