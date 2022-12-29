GALLERY: A rainy Revesby Run hailed a success

The festive race, organised by Trident Sports Events, saw around 150 runners from across the county and beyond descend on the Revesby Estate for the annual Revesby Run.
The first events saw one and two-mile junior races for sporty youngsters, and the adult events had both five mile and 10 mile options.
The weather was certainly not kind to the runners, with gale-force winds and pouring rain blighting the event on Wednesday (December 28), but organiser Ben Marsters said the event went well despite the conditions:
"The weather was pretty horrendous and it was tough for everyone involved, it was brutal,” he said, “But it was a good day and everyone did really well.”
The top three male finishers in the five mile race were Adam Bevan in first, Steve Paley in second, and Ross Taylor came in third, with the first three female finishers Harriet Johnson, Sinead McAllister, and Laura Richardson in first, second, and third respectively.
In the 10 mile race, Tom Hansen, Steven Dowse, and Andrei Clark were first, second, and third respectively while the first three woman to finish the race were Sophie Roberts, Ginny Mills, and Abigail Young
