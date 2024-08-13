Taking to social media, they said: “We have had an amazing weekend. It's lovely now we are home and are seeing everyone's photos and comments. We couldn't have done it without many, many people's help.”

Once again the event took place across Alford, turning it into a wartime market town.

With the BBMF flyover still grounded folowing the tragic loss of RAF pilot Mark Longa static display Spitfire provided by Iconic WW2 Aircraft was the focal point of the Market Place.

This was made possible withsponsorship from Alford Town Council and The Railway Tavern, Aby.

Amongst the attractions was a treasure trail for 10 knitted wartime figures, made by the Knitting Nannas.

The Corn Exchange became a wartime dance hall, there were vintage vehicles and 1940s sungers in the Market Place, the George Inn hosted displays and stalls and there were living history displays at the Manor House.

1 . Alford 1940s Weekend Pat and Steve Grundy from Mansfield at Alford 40's Weekend. Photo: John Aron

2 . Alford 1940s Weekend With the BBMF still grounded, this Spitfire was again a stunning exhibit in the Market Place. Photo: John Aron

3 . Alford 1940s Weekend 1940's singer Eleanor Mattley Photo: John Aron

4 . Alford 1940s Weekend 1940's dancing in the Corn Exchange. Photo: John Aron