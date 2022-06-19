GALLERY: All the fun of the fair at Horncastle!

A travelling fair made a return to town, and it was such a success it will be made a permanent entry into Horncastle’s calendar.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 20th June 2022, 12:00 am
Nick and Sophie Davies of Horncastle hanging in there.
Nick and Sophie Davies of Horncastle hanging in there.

The funfair came back to Horncastle last weekend, and crowds dodged the unpredictable weather to enjoy he thrills and spills that came with it.

Horncastle Town Council have since said that as the fair was such a success, the town will now come to town every year over the second week of June.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

A spokesman said: “It all went so well, we had a report from the local police and they said it was a roaring success – there were no police incidents at all.”

Cindy Jones of Alford with her grand daughter Bonnie Watts, 5, of Horncastle.

The fair’s return will now be a permanent fixture in the calendar, and this was agreed upon by the whole council.

The town council has also agreed that the £800 rent that came from the fair’s visit will go back into the council’s small parish fund, which will be used to fund a project that will benefit the town.

Horncastle Town Council