GALLERY: All the fun of the fair at Horncastle!

Nick and Sophie Davies of Horncastle hanging in there.

The funfair came back to Horncastle last weekend, and crowds dodged the unpredictable weather to enjoy he thrills and spills that came with it.

Horncastle Town Council have since said that as the fair was such a success, the town will now come to town every year over the second week of June.

A spokesman said: “It all went so well, we had a report from the local police and they said it was a roaring success – there were no police incidents at all.”

Cindy Jones of Alford with her grand daughter Bonnie Watts, 5, of Horncastle.

The fair’s return will now be a permanent fixture in the calendar, and this was agreed upon by the whole council.