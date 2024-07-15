The 48th Spilsby Show took place in the Recreation Ground, attracting an estimated 4,000 people.

A big attraction this year was the Vander Wheel, which saw Super Hero performers 30ft off the ground. There was also be children’s entertainment, a dog show, heavy horses and sheep, trade stands and vintage vehicles and tractors.

As well as entertaining the crowds, the show also raises money to make meaningful, life changing donations.

Committee chairman Alan Chambers said: “The event is a big deal for such a small town and is growing in popularity every year.

"We always look forward to welcoming everyone.”

A Sunset Festival with entertainment also took place on Spilsby Recreation Ground on Friday evening.

For more details of the annual show, visit spilsbyshow.co.uk

1 . Spilsby Show Spilsby YFC members with the Tug of War Cup won at the Lincs Show (from left) Kieran Chafer, Kaci West, George Hobson, Darcey Herring, Leah Richardson and Louis Bray. Photo: Mick Fox

2 . Spilsby Show Snakes alive! Robbie Hyde makes friends with a Burmese Python. Photo: Mick Fox

3 . Spilsby Show Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue give a demonstration on releasing person in trapped in car. Photo: Mick Fox