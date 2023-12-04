GALLERY: Another Fabuloso day at Spilsby Christmas Market
Another ‘Fabuloso’ festive day took place at the weekend when Spilsby hosted its Christmas Extravaganza.
This event took place on Saturday and was run and organised by Spilsby Town Events.
There was a day full of fun family activities, including a Christmas Street Market, the annual Cracker Day at the Franklin Hall, run by Spilsby Rotary Club and street entertainment.
The lights switch-on took place in the afternoon followed by live music.
The day also included a Christmas Tree Festival at St James Church and Festive Fabuloso.