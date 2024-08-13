Crowds soaked up the sun enjoying the music relaxing on the bank at Batemans Brewery.

Many said it was the busiest they had seen and couldn’t wait until next year.

They didn’t have to wait long for Batemans to confirm the date for the 2025 event – August 9.

This year’s event was extra special with it being the 150th anniversary of the brewery.

Batemans commented: “It was a great day. Thank you to all that came along - hope you enjoyed our 2024 Bands on the Bank.

“Also thank you to all the bands for making the day so musical and to all the food and drink vendors.”

Batemans would like to hear from any local bands interested in performing in next year’s event.

Visit Batemans Brewery on Facebook to express your interest.

1 . Wainfleet Bands on the Bank Bar staff ready to serve the crowds with a cool beer. Photo: John Aron

2 . Wainfleet Bands on the Bank Helen Reid, lucy Shannon, Abbie young and Hollie Jayes Bands on the bank at Batemans Bewery. Photo: John Aron

3 . Wainfleet Bands on the Bank Enjoying a cool beer at Bands on the Bank. Photo: John Aron