GALLERY: Batemans’ 150th anniversary Bands on the Bank in Wainfleet

By Chrissie Redford
Published 13th Aug 2024, 17:29 BST
The cool beer was flowing when Wainfleet rocked for the annual Bands on the Bank music festival.

Crowds soaked up the sun enjoying the music relaxing on the bank at Batemans Brewery.

Many said it was the busiest they had seen and couldn’t wait until next year.

They didn’t have to wait long for Batemans to confirm the date for the 2025 event – August 9.

This year’s event was extra special with it being the 150th anniversary of the brewery.

Batemans commented: “It was a great day. Thank you to all that came along - hope you enjoyed our 2024 Bands on the Bank.

“Also thank you to all the bands for making the day so musical and to all the food and drink vendors.”

Batemans would like to hear from any local bands interested in performing in next year’s event.

Visit Batemans Brewery on Facebook to express your interest.

Bar staff ready to serve the crowds with a cool beer.

1. Wainfleet Bands on the Bank

Bar staff ready to serve the crowds with a cool beer. Photo: John Aron

Helen Reid, lucy Shannon, Abbie young and Hollie Jayes Bands on the bank at Batemans Bewery.

2. Wainfleet Bands on the Bank

Helen Reid, lucy Shannon, Abbie young and Hollie Jayes Bands on the bank at Batemans Bewery. Photo: John Aron

Enjoying a cool beer at Bands on the Bank.

3. Wainfleet Bands on the Bank

Enjoying a cool beer at Bands on the Bank. Photo: John Aron

Charlee McRae and Tessa Cooke Bands at Bands on the Bank.

4. Wainfleet Bands on the Bank

Charlee McRae and Tessa Cooke Bands at Bands on the Bank. Photo: John Aron

