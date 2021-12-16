GALLERY: Big Christmas Feast at Wainfleet Methodist Church

Volunteers Michelle Meade, PCSO Jayne Richardson, Alicen Inker and Carole Harbon.

The annual Skegness Standard event was hosted by Wainfleet Methodist Church with massive support from local businesses and supermarkets, organisations including the Rotary Club of Skegness and charities, including Buckingham Emergency Foods.

It was one of two Skegness Standard events taking place yesterday (Wednesday), the other being hosted by Lunch Box 5000 at the Storehouse in Skegness.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the ninth year that the Skegness Standard newspaper company has sponsored festive meals around our different publications.

Father Huw (left) joined the Big Christmas Feast at Wainfleet. He is pictured with Pat Nicholas, Susan Howard, Peter Nicholas, Nick Jones and Beth Jones.

*For the full story and more pictures, see next week's Skegness Standard.

Having a cracking time - Val Shelton and Dawn Bradley.

Cheers - Don and Anne Fox.

Stephen Dennis and Dave Mumby.

Leone Harding and Susan Alldread of Wainfleet Methodist Church dishing up a festive dinner.

It's all go in the kitchen - Susan Alldread, Jan Ward and Yvonne Masters.

Enjoying the feast - Lesley and Paul Roberts and Graham Unwin.

Linda and Pete Atkinson and Beryl Tointon.

Mayor of Wainfleet Deborah Wickes and her husband, Paul, joined guests at the feast.

Doreen Dawson and Colin Young.

Kenneth Young and Robin Bray.

Dandie Shaw and Joy Shepperson.