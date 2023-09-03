GALLERY: Biggest turn-out for bike meet at Wainfleet in four years
Hudreds of bikers roared into the Market Place yesterday (Saturday) for live music, stalls, food and drink. .
The event was first launched in 2020 by Carl Drury and local businessman Micheal Rusty, who organised it in five weeks to raise people's spirits after discussing how local businesses were struggling because of the effect of Covid-19.
This year’s sponsors were MJ Plumbing services Skegness, T&B Containers, Wrangle. XL Garage Ltd, Wainfleet. Russell Taylor Recycling Ltd. Carl Drury, Steve Hardy and Michael Rust.
Organisers were thrilled how it went and posted on social media: “Fantastic day yesterday at our Wainfleet bike meet.
"We would like to thank you all for coming and supporting our event.
"I think this year we had the most attendance of the last four years.
"Thank you all. A big thank you also to our sponsors and Mark Pocklington for the loan of his trailer as a stage.”