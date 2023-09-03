Register
Where did you get that hat? Stewart Peltell of Wainfleet, who was one of the marshalls.Where did you get that hat? Stewart Peltell of Wainfleet, who was one of the marshalls.
GALLERY: Biggest turn-out for bike meet at Wainfleet in four years

Wainfleet has enjoyed its biggest turnout for the annual bike meet in four years.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 08:31 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2023, 08:36 BST

Hudreds of bikers roared into the Market Place yesterday (Saturday) for live music, stalls, food and drink. .

The event was first launched in 2020 by Carl Drury and local businessman Micheal Rusty, who organised it in five weeks to raise people's spirits after discussing how local businesses were struggling because of the effect of Covid-19.

This year’s sponsors were MJ Plumbing services Skegness, T&B Containers, Wrangle. XL Garage Ltd, Wainfleet. Russell Taylor Recycling Ltd. Carl Drury, Steve Hardy and Michael Rust.

Organisers were thrilled how it went and posted on social media: “Fantastic day yesterday at our Wainfleet bike meet.

"We would like to thank you all for coming and supporting our event.

"I think this year we had the most attendance of the last four years.

"Thank you all. A big thank you also to our sponsors and Mark Pocklington for the loan of his trailer as a stage.”

Pete Simons with his grand daughter Lily-Ann Simons 11 at bike night.

Pete Simons with his grand daughter Lily-Ann Simons 11 at bike night. Photo: David Dawson

Mia Hancock, 7, of Skegness, ready to ride - in a few years.

Mia Hancock, 7, of Skegness, ready to ride - in a few years. Photo: David Dawson

Bikers roared into Wainf;eet Market Place for their annual meet/

Bikers roared into Wainf;eet Market Place for their annual meet/ Photo: David Dawson

Fionn Lewis of Coningsby at Wainfleet Bike Night.

Fionn Lewis of Coningsby at Wainfleet Bike Night. Photo: David Dawson

