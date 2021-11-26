Enjoying the town centre festivities are, from left, Brendon Furnell, Jemma Furnell, Oliver Blackham, 5, Sue Philpott and Melanie Philpott of Boston.

GALLERY: Boston kicks off Christmas 2021 with style

Boston was full of the sights and smells of Christmas yesterday when town centre festivities officially begun.

By Gemma Gadd
Friday, 26th November 2021, 11:15 am

It was a welcome return to the town for the annual event after many public festivities were cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The Christmas lights were switched on and visitors were able to browse the popular Christmas market and enjoy the various entertainment and activities on offer.

Youngsters visited Santa in his grotto at Pescod Square, had a go on traditional fairground rides, petted live reindeer, and marvelled at the beautiful ‘fire garden’ in Bargate Green.

There was also music from Fen Funk Samba and dancing from Transported’s aerial performers.

Transported also created a beautiful ‘light and hope’ trail around the town centre - with hand-made, decorated lanterns and lights for visitors to seek and follow.

Stilt walkers dressed as elves and ice queens, fire-breathers and quirky musicians also livened up the event with their various performances.

For more photos from the event, see the Boston Standard newspaper, out on Wednesday.

An 'elf' entertains the kids with some giant bubbles in the Market Place.

Emma McLoughlin with Penelope-Rose, 3, Elliott 6 and Georgina-Rose, 10, enjoyed meeting Santa in his grotto at Pescod Square. EMN-211126-092508001

A fire breather put on a daring performance at the fire garden in Bargate Green.

Enjoying the festive fun: Sam Lawson, Colin Whitehead, Molly Lawson, 9, Carol Whitehead, of Boston. EMN-211126-092450001

