GALLERY: Brave dippers take the plunge on New Year's Day!

​More than 60 brave souls shook off any New Year’s hangovers to take a ‘dip’ in the freezing sea in Mablethorpe.

Addy and Joanne Stafford ready for Mablethorpe New Year's Big Dip. Photos: John Aron Photography

​Now in its eighth year, the annual New Year’s Big Dip, organised by the Flanders Friends, took place as usual on Mablethorpe Beach, with 63 brave souls taking to the seas in a variety of weird and wonderful costumes.

Some wore wetsuits, others simply wore swimwear, but at 10am at the horn, they all ran straight into the North sea, taking part helped to raise money for the Poppy Appeal, with the Mablethorpe RNLI volunteers keeping everyone safe during the event.

Just some of the costumes the dippers wore included giant donut costumes, clowns, and Where’s Wallys, while also taking part as usual was Steve Atherton in his distinctive poppy ensemble.