GALLERY: Brave souls take a New Year's dip in the North Sea at Huttoft

Most people would be sleeping off a hangover on New Year’s Day, but not these brave souls who spent the first day of 2023 plunging into the icy North Sea.

Participants in the ‘New Year North Sea Plunge ready to go in a variety of ensembles.

Around 35 people, along with supporting friends and family, came together to take part in the ‘New Year North Sea Plunge’ jump in the sea at Huttoft to raise money for Cancer Research.

Those taking part in the dip and their supporters were able to keep warm at the tea and coffee station, and after the brave swimmers took the plunge, everyone enjoyed a barbecue on the beach afterwards.

Advertisement

The plunge was such a success, said one of the organisers Danielle Lougheed, that it is now planned to be an annual event, raising money for a different cancer charity every year.

Brave swimmers in the New Year North Sea Plunge.

Advertisement

"The reason we did it for cancer is because everyone that participated has someone in their life that they have either lost to cancer, is in remission or is currently still fighting a battle,” she said.

"Recently someone close to us had been diagnosed with cancer, they’re currently going through chemotherapy. So jumping in the sea on New Year’s Day is nothing compared to what people with cancer go through.”

Advertisement

Danielle said that the support from the community had been fantastic, with collection buckets being kept for them at the Boar’s Head in Louth and Lincolnshire Reclaim & Timber Yard, and representatives from both businesses also played a big part in the event itself.

“It was was just such a lovely atmosphere on the day. It was an emotional day. It really was amazing to be part of it,” Danielle added.

Advertisement

Dippers taking part in the North Sea dip.

So far, £2,500 has been raised for the charity so far.

Advertisement

Participants in the ‘New Year North Sea Plunge ready to go.

Brave participants in the New Year North Sea Plunge. Photos: Danielle Lougheed

Advertisement

Keeping warm at the New Year North Sea Plunge. Photos: Danielle Lougheed