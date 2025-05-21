The train arrival at Seathorne Bank will carry the Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes.placeholder image
The train arrival at Seathorne Bank will carry the Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes.

GALLERY: Britain’s newest railway station in Skegness officially opens

By Chrissie Redford
Published 21st May 2025, 13:01 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2025, 11:22 BST
Britain’s newest railway station – which won a major award even before the first passengers set foot on the platform – has officially opened.

The ribbon was cut at Seathorne Bank station by the Mayor of Skegness, Coun Jimmy Brookes, who described the new addition to Lincolnshire Light Railway as “brilliant”.

Seathorne Bank is in the grounds of Skegness Water Leisure Park, on what was the world’s first heritage line to be built by enthusiasts 65 years ago.

It incorporates the old Great Northern Railway’s 1887-vintage coal office from Skegness Station, which Ellis Bros who own the Park bought from the London & North Eastern Railway in 1947 as the base for their business.

The new station creates a destination, only accessible by rail, at the end of the LCLR’s line from Walls Lane station, with picnic tables and other facilities adjacent to Skegness Airfield.

Earlier this year, the construction of the station, incorporating the historic building, with a platform, access ramps, traditional lamps, benches and views across the fields to the Lincolnshire Wolds, was announced as the winner of the Federation of Master Builders’ Small Renovation Project award in their Yorkshire & Trent Region. It will be entered for the Association’s national awards.

The opening of the new station was accompanied by music from Swineshead Silver Band and dancing from Alford Morris Team.

Local county councillor Adrian Findley was one of the official guests and shared special memories of the building which is now the new station. He said: “I was very proud to be invited along to this historical occasion.

“Forty years ago I walked into this very building that happened to be the offices of Ellis Bros on Lansdowne Road, Skegness.

“I was welcomed by a lady called Barbara who was smoking her cigarette behind her counter in what was was the old Skegness railway coal office. It had started its life behind the Lumley pub and had been purchased by Ellis Bros many years before.

“I was then sent through to meet the man that set me off on my journey in construction, Fred Ellis.

“Chief Executive Officer for Ellis Bros (Contractors) Ltd John Chapel explained to me that this attraction had always been Fred’s vision.

“I started my construction career at Ellis Bros and never gave this building a second thought.

“But now it’s part of an amazing attraction with so much history.”

Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes and local County Councillor Adrian Findley at Seathorne Bank.

1. SEATHORNE BANK

Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes and local County Councillor Adrian Findley at Seathorne Bank. Photo: Barry Robinson

All aboard - Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes.

2. SEATHORNE BANK

All aboard - Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes. Photo: Barry Robinson

Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes with Chief Executive Officer for Ellis Bros (Contractors) Ltd. and Company Secretary of the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway, John Chappell.

3. Seathorne Bank

Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes with Chief Executive Officer for Ellis Bros (Contractors) Ltd. and Company Secretary of the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway, John Chappell. Photo: Barry Robinson

The LCLR’s 1903-vintage steam engine Jurassic runs round its carriages at Seathorne Bank. Photo: Dave Enefer/LCLR

4. SEATHORNE BANK

The LCLR’s 1903-vintage steam engine Jurassic runs round its carriages at Seathorne Bank. Photo: Dave Enefer/LCLR Photo: Dave Enefer

