GALLERY: Caistor Sting back with a bang
There was no ‘sting in the tail’ in Caistor this weekend as the popular 10k and Mini Sting made a spectacular return.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 12:14 BST
The Caistor Sting took place once again on Sunday (July 2), with the Mini Sting Fun Run for youngsters setting off first at 9am from Caistor Market Place and the adult race started at 10am from Nettleton Road and finished in the Market Place.
Runners came from across the county to take part, and the run saw participants sprayed with hoses by Lincs Fire & Rescue and coloured powder.
See our photo gallery here.
Photos: DR Dawson Photography.
Page 1 of 5