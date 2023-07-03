Register
Members of Wolds Veteran Running Club. Photos: D.R.Dawson Photography

GALLERY: Caistor Sting back with a bang

There was no ‘sting in the tail’ in Caistor this weekend as the popular 10k and Mini Sting made a spectacular return.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 12:14 BST

The Caistor Sting took place once again on Sunday (July 2), with the Mini Sting Fun Run for youngsters setting off first at 9am from Caistor Market Place and the adult race started at 10am from Nettleton Road and finished in the Market Place.

Runners came from across the county to take part, and the run saw participants sprayed with hoses by Lincs Fire & Rescue and coloured powder.

See our photo gallery here.

Photos: DR Dawson Photography.

1. Members of Caistor running club

Sting runners, from left: Katie Griffiths, Victoria Woodgate, Clare Harbord, Amy Bradford-Lekphed, David Blet and Kate Belt - who challanged herself to do 40 events for for 40th birthday and Caistor Sting is her 40th event.

Sting runners, from left: Katie Griffiths, Victoria Woodgate, Clare Harbord, Amy Bradford-Lekphed, David Blet and Kate Belt - who challanged herself to do 40 events for for 40th birthday and Caistor Sting is her 40th event. Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

3. Nicola Wilkinson and David Robinson of Scunthorpe

4. Start of the Caistor Sting

