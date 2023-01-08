GALLERY: Care home resident in Skegness celebrates 104th birthday on New Year's Day

A resident of a Skegness care home celebrated her 104th birthday on New Year’s Day.Bea Rapley of Syne Hills Care Home kept the festive celebrations going at what can be a difficult time of year

Cheryl Curtis, Care Home Coordinator at Syne Hills Care Home, says they went all out to make new memories for residents.

"Christmas can be a difficult time of year for the elderly when families have grown up and gone away,” she said. “This could be the ideal time to come to us and stay.

“Coming into a care home can be daunting, and scary.

“We make these fears fall away, and bring joy and happiness and the past back to life.

“On Christmas day here at Syne Hills, the day starts off and we enjoy Santa bringing all the presents out.

"We open them together and enjoy those smiles as the wrapping paper get ripped away.

“Once the presents have been opened, a quick Christmas drink is enjoyed before the big Christmas dinner.

“This meal seems like it will never end – full of wines, chocolates, cakes and meats.

“Once we are all full, a quick rest while watching our first King’s speech and the staff put on a get-together.

"We continue to celebrate until the evening.

“Christmas no longer has to be spent alone or be hard work when our memories and bodies start to fail us.

"Instead, care homes can bring the joy and hopefulness back.

“No wonder we had a lovely lady celebrating her 104th birthday on New Year’s Day.”

