GALLERY: Carnival capers in Chapel St Leonards

By Chrissie Redford
Published 5th Aug 2024, 14:28 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 14:32 BST
There was fun for all the family when Chapel St Leonards pulled out all the stops to entertain visitors over carnival weekend.

Unfortunately, this year there was no parade but there was enetertainment, live music and stalls on the Village Green.

A dog show also took place at the Phoenix Care Centre in Ancaster Road.

Planning for next year’s carnival begins in September.

For details how to get involved visit www.cslcarnival.org.uk

Ella Cattell, 9, with Baxter, who cane third in Most Handsome Dog category.

1. C hapel St Leonards Carnival

Ella Cattell, 9, with Baxter, who cane third in Most Handsome Dog category. Photo: David Dawson

Members of Chapel Carnival Committee (from left) Sonny Burton, Thomas Edwards, Joanne Ashcroft, Andrea Gougher, Linda Bateson, Suzan Revell and Amanda Edwards.

2. Chapel St Leonards Carnival

Members of Chapel Carnival Committee (from left) Sonny Burton, Thomas Edwards, Joanne Ashcroft, Andrea Gougher, Linda Bateson, Suzan Revell and Amanda Edwards. Photo: Davd Dawson

Most Handsome Dog judging at the Dog Show at Phoenix Care Centre.

3. Chapel St Leonards Dog Show

Most Handsome Dog judging at the Dog Show at Phoenix Care Centre. Photo: David Dawson

Peter Hooton of Chapel St Leonards on the carnival stand, with Lola Botfield, 9, and Roxie Botfield, 7, of Lincoln.

4. Chapel St Leonards Carnival

Peter Hooton of Chapel St Leonards on the carnival stand, with Lola Botfield, 9, and Roxie Botfield, 7, of Lincoln. Photo: David Dawson

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
