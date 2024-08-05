Unfortunately, this year there was no parade but there was enetertainment, live music and stalls on the Village Green.
A dog show also took place at the Phoenix Care Centre in Ancaster Road.
Planning for next year’s carnival begins in September.
For details how to get involved visit www.cslcarnival.org.uk
1. C hapel St Leonards Carnival
Ella Cattell, 9, with Baxter, who cane third in Most Handsome Dog category. Photo: David Dawson
2. Chapel St Leonards Carnival
Members of Chapel Carnival Committee (from left) Sonny Burton, Thomas Edwards, Joanne Ashcroft, Andrea Gougher, Linda Bateson, Suzan Revell and Amanda Edwards. Photo: Davd Dawson
3. Chapel St Leonards Dog Show
Most Handsome Dog judging at the Dog Show at Phoenix Care Centre. Photo: David Dawson
4. Chapel St Leonards Carnival
Peter Hooton of Chapel St Leonards on the carnival stand, with Lola Botfield, 9, and Roxie Botfield, 7, of Lincoln. Photo: David Dawson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.