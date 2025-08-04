GALLERY: Carnival weathers storm to bring joy to crowds in Skegness

As reported, the tough decision that the show must go one was taken following the death of treasurer, Janet Boultby.

Over the years, the resort’s most popular week of events has also been blighted with funding challenges and lack of volunteers – which made this achievement even more spectacular.

"It was fantastic,” commented Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes, who broke with tradition by stepping out of the VIP car and walking the seafront stretch, shaking hands with the crowds.

"The rain came while we were judging the floats and families along the route would have been waiting in this so I just wanted to shake their hands and thank them for coming.

"The crowds were amazing – I’ve never seen them so big.”

Overall, the response to the move-themed parade was positive, apart from a few comments from people who had not read the post on the Skegness Carnival Facebook page that the route had been cut short this year and would not finish at the end of North Parade as in previous years.

Skegness Carnival explained it was to allow non-passenger vehicles to exit at Castleton Boulevard to keep the road up to the Seaview pub clear for lorries to park and for children to get off safely.

The committee commented: “We would like to thank everyone that braved the weather, either with entertainment or stalls in the Tower Gardens or helping in any way with the carnival parade. We couldn't have done it without everyone's help.

“Thank you also to all those that took the time to build floats and take part in the parade and to our Mayor and Mayoress who also braved the weather to go round judging the floats. Well done to everyone who took part and to all of the winners.”

For more Carnival Week events, including today’s (Wednesday) 999 Day in Tower Gardens, see Skegness Carnival Facebook page. More pictures and highlights in next week’s Skegness Standard.

1 . Skegness Carnival Roaring success - Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes at the Jurassic Park themed float from Fantasy Island which won the trade category. Photo: Barry Robinson. Photo: Barry Robinson

2 . Skegness Carnival Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes with the new Skegness Royalty - Princess - Lilly Lemon; Prince - Eli Parker; King - Barnaby Jackson; and Queen - Amelia Haynes. Photo: Katie Willetts

3 . Skegness Carnival The parade in Lumley Road. Photo: David Dawson

4 . Skegness Carnival Pose for the camera - a colourful character in the parade. Photo: David Dawson