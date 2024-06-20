Oh what a scorcher! The sun finally came out for the Lincolnshire Show.Oh what a scorcher! The sun finally came out for the Lincolnshire Show.
GALLERY: Celebration of the best of Lincolnshire at 139th show

By Chrissie Redford
Published 20th Jun 2024, 20:49 BST
The 139th Lincolnshire Show proved a celebration of the best of the county.

Around 60,000 visitors were expected over the two-day event – and our photographer David Dawson was there to capture some of the highlights and exhibitors from our area.

  • For full story visit lincolnshireworld.com here.
Tom Thacker at the beach at Lincolnshire Show with Rupert 3 and Rafferty 2

1. Lincolnshire Show

Tom Thacker at the beach at Lincolnshire Show with Rupert 3 and Rafferty 2Photo: Chrissie Redford

Hayley Williamson from Red House Farm, near Woodhall Spa, was exhibiting for the third year.

2. Lincolnshire Show

Hayley Williamson from Red House Farm, near Woodhall Spa, was exhibiting for the third year.Photo: David Dawson

The Horncastle Young Farmers float/

3. Lincolnshire Show

The Horncastle Young Farmers float/Photo: David Dawson

Harmston Young Farmers float.

4. Lincolnshire Show

Harmston Young Farmers float.Photo: David Dawson

