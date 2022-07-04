GALLERY: Charity Steampunk event draws hundreds to Skegness

The event was organised by the resort’s first ever Steampunk group to raise money for the Village Church Farm museum where it was held.

Organiser Christina Ruby Willow said they were delighted with the turnout.

"We wanted to help Church Farm because it is a local charity run by volunteers and was hit hard during the Covid-19 lockdown,” explained Christina. “It’s close to my heart especially because I took my children there and now my grandchildren.

"Although we don’t know the total we took on the gate hundreds of families came and the cafe was always full – and the raffle alone raised £300..

"We also know many people who came stayed in the resort or camped which was also good for the town.”

The Curious House of Stories took along a fabulous handmade, hand-painted yurt seating 40-50 people in which they offered stories, songs and games

MC Duke Box presented the Nerf Gun Shootouts, Teapot Racing and Tea Duelling.

There was a special musical theatre production from the dance school EDC Skegness, as well as Alford Morris Dancing, Cogling, a fashion show and lots of ‘music, magic and mayhem’.

Stilt walker, Alford Morris Dancers, model train set, Penny Farthing bikes and more….

Among the special guests were the Mayor of Skegness Coun Tony Tye, the Mayor of Horncastle Coun Brian Burbidge supporting his local East Coast Steampunks group, Skegness Carnival Queen Summer Willetts and the Jolly Fisherman.

Summer said she was delighted to be invited to the Steampunk event.

"I have had an incredible weekend with all involved from listening to Belinda in the Curious Hhouse of Sstories, Duke Box and Madam Misfit!

"I am honoured to be a member of the Skegness Steampunk Community"

As well as the entertainment and market, visitors were able to explore the Village Church Farm Museum, dating back to 1766.

"The Alford Morris Dancers told me they had no idea the museum existed so it was good to help put it on the map,” said Christina.

Although the Skegness Steampunk Group is relatively new it already has 1,000 followers on Facebook.

Members meet monthly at the Courthouse in Skegness. Follow the group on Facebook.

1. Steampunk Weekend and Market Danté Prince and organiser Christina Ruby Willows Photo: David Dawson

2. Steampunk Weekend and Market Pictured (from left) are Dee Blanchard, Alesha Fletcher 9, Daisy Hodson-Barker 12, Sue Lay Photo: David Dawson

3. Steampunk Weekend and Market John and Julie Broadhead Photo: David Dawson

4. Steampunk weekend and market EDC Dance Group performing at the Steampunk weekend. Photo: Davud Dawson