GALLERY: Cheers to the Crafty Beer Festival!

​Hundreds of punters raised a glass to the first Crafty Beer Festival held in the town.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 12:25 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 13:30 GMT
Enjoying Louth's Crafty Beer Festival. Photos: Mick FoxEnjoying Louth's Crafty Beer Festival. Photos: Mick Fox
​The Crafty Beer Festival made its debut at Louth Town Hall on Saturday (October 28th) promisisng a day of camaraderie, entertainment, and unforgettable flavours.

There were an impressive line-up of local and regional breweries, including Docks Beers, Tooth & Claw, Louth’s own LUDA, and many more, as well as street food from Taquitos Mexican Street Food.

There was also plenty of live music performances throughout the day, including Jamiefrom Scribble Victory, Oassis, Mouse and The Moon, Free Man & The Blundells, and DJ Chegz.

James Gilliatt serving at the Crafty Beer Festival.James Gilliatt serving at the Crafty Beer Festival.
Spokesman for the Crafty Beer Festival team, Kieran Matchett, said the team were overwhelmed with the success of the event:

"I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire community of Louth for their overwhelming support and participation in making our Crafty Beer Festival a resounding success.

"The turnout was beyond our expectations, and it was truly heartwarming to witness the enthusiasm and camaraderie among the attendees.

”The Louth community revelled in the wide variety of beers available, the live music performances, and the vibrant atmosphere that permeated throughout the event to ensure a memorable experience for all.

Joe Byrd serving.Joe Byrd serving.
“Moreover, I would like to emphasise the positive impact our beer festival had on the local economy. The festival attracted visitors from near and far, boosting tourism and providing a significant economic boost to the town of Louth. This not only benefits local businesses but also showcases the charm and hospitality of our community to a wider audience.

“In conclusion, I would like to once again extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in making our Crafty Beer Festival in Louth a resounding success. The positive feedback and support we have received from the community and beyond have been truly humbling.”