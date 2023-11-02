GALLERY: Cheers to the Crafty Beer Festival!

​Hundreds of punters raised a glass to the first Crafty Beer Festival held in the town.

Enjoying Louth's Crafty Beer Festival. Photos: Mick Fox

​The Crafty Beer Festival made its debut at Louth Town Hall on Saturday (October 28th) promisisng a day of camaraderie, entertainment, and unforgettable flavours.

There were an impressive line-up of local and regional breweries, including Docks Beers, Tooth & Claw, Louth’s own LUDA, and many more, as well as street food from Taquitos Mexican Street Food.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was also plenty of live music performances throughout the day, including Jamiefrom Scribble Victory, Oassis, Mouse and The Moon, Free Man & The Blundells, and DJ Chegz.

James Gilliatt serving at the Crafty Beer Festival.

Spokesman for the Crafty Beer Festival team, Kieran Matchett, said the team were overwhelmed with the success of the event:

"I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire community of Louth for their overwhelming support and participation in making our Crafty Beer Festival a resounding success.

"The turnout was beyond our expectations, and it was truly heartwarming to witness the enthusiasm and camaraderie among the attendees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

”The Louth community revelled in the wide variety of beers available, the live music performances, and the vibrant atmosphere that permeated throughout the event to ensure a memorable experience for all.

Joe Byrd serving.

“Moreover, I would like to emphasise the positive impact our beer festival had on the local economy. The festival attracted visitors from near and far, boosting tourism and providing a significant economic boost to the town of Louth. This not only benefits local businesses but also showcases the charm and hospitality of our community to a wider audience.