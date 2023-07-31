GALLERY: Children squeal with delight at dinosaur invasion at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

Big cats at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park decided to chill and leave the roaring to a dinosaur invasion when the zoo celebrated International Tiger Day.

Tigers stepped outside into their enclosure to see what the commotion was about – but strolled quietly back into the shade as if it was just another busy day at the attraction.

Interever, the wildlife park in Frisney chose a mix of fun and education to raise awareness for tiger conservation and the work it carries out.

Every visit contributes to the park’s efforts in protecting these magnificent creatures and the five Bengal tigers who live there – and today hundreds of people turned out to support them.

CEO Steve Nichols: “We are here to celebrate everything tigers. The idea has been to highlight the plight of tigers in the wild but at the same time to have a bit of fun so the youngsters actually remember it.

"And that’s the idea of the dinosaurs. If I had a big stuffed tiger here the youngsters would have liked to have their photos taken but as far as children are concerned, if we can get some education out there and raise some funds for back home where the tigers are endangered and use the dinosaurs to do it, then you just can’t beat it.

"We ahve five Bengal tigers here. We are trying to highlight that we need to protect them because there are more in captivity than the wild and each species are becoming more and more endangered. We are down to some species only having 300 tigers.

"Tigers are by far one of the most iconic creatures on the planet and many have walked out today with a tear in their eye having seen the tigers."

The dinosaurs were brought to the park by the Dinosaur, Wildlife & Education Center (DWAEC) – another wildlife park in Worcester which aims to educate all walks of life, from nursery to university students, on the natural behaviour of all exotic animals, through fun and Interactive presentations and displays.

"We tour the country with the dinosaurs and other animals to raise money and awareness about our animals,” said Steve David of DWAEC. “I’ve been talking to Steve about coming and today seemed to be the ideal occasion.”

As well as dinosaurs, the day included a climbing wall and slide, facepainting and crafts, a bubble artist and captivating stories from Lincolnshire Libraries.

There was also a celebration of Indian culture with dancing, henna art, song and colour from ICOL (Indian Cultural Organisation of Lincolnshire) and a Bollywood stilt walker.

Steve added: “We have Bengal tigers here and so we wanted to reflect the culture of the country.”

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park is just a few miles from Skegness and Boston and can be found on Dickon Hill Road, Friskney, Boston (PE22 8PPF). For more information about the animals and hundreds of parrots at the park and to plan your visit, please visit www.lincswildlife.com/tigerday.

There are a number of special experiences, including a tiger experience, that can also be booked.

1 . Tiger Day Dinosaur invasion at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park. Photo: National World

2 . Tiger Day International Tiger Day was celebrated at the Lincolshire Wildlife Park Photo: Submitted

