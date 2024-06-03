GALLERY Classic cars 'on the run' for Lions charities

John Fletcher with his 1938 12 HP Riley. Photos: Mick Fox

​Vehicles of all shapes and sizes went ‘on the road run’ to raise money for good causes in the Louth community, which has been hailed the busiest yet.

​The Louth Lions Classic Car Show took place on Sunday (June 2) at Deighton Close Fields, with permission from farmers Charles Dobson and Paul Bennett.

Around 50 vehicles took part in the 'Road Run' prior to the event, starting from Louth Cattle Market and taking in Keddington, Alvingham, Fulstow, Little Grimsby, and then back to Louth via North Elkington and Welton Le Wold.

The event saw 200 cars and vehicles on display ranging from a rare 1912 Charron to a 1923 Model T Ford which had just completed a 9,000 mile run to Gibraltar and back, as well as modern classics, such as Ford Mustangs and a Porsche Cayman.

The classic cars congregated at the Cattle Market.

Organiser Pete Wilson has thanked the event's many sponsors, as well as farmer Paul Bennett and his team who helped prepare the field after the heavy rain earlier in the week had caused some concern:

“On the day the sun shone and everything went very well,” he said, “We had in the region of 1,200 visitors through the gates, which was great, and everyone seemed to enjoy the day.”

Any money raised from the event will be used by Louth Lions to support local good causes, with the final total still being counted up.