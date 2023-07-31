Register
Minutes before being called away to rescue a kitesurfer off Huttoft beach the Coastguard helicoper did this display in Skegness.

GALLERY: Coastguard helicopter called to real incident during RNLI Flag Day demonstration

One of the biggest weeks of the year for fundraising for Skegness RNLI comes to an end today with an action-packed programme of events.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 30th Jul 2023, 07:11 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:39 BST

The annual Flag Week celebrations started on Monday dedicated with fundraisers and volunteer crew outside the Hildreds Shopping Centre to engage with the public about water safety and the lifeboat station's work.

Last night the crew embarked on their annual Stormy's Pubs & Clubs Tour, fundraising and raising awareness at venues including Skegness Holiday Park, Club Tropicana, Woody’s, Coastfields Holiday Village, Captain Jack's, and Happy Days and Stewarts Bar. The subtotal for the tour this year is already at £1350.64 with Flag Day usually being a busy evening across the venues.

Confirmed venues

Today’s Flag Day takes placeoutside the Skegness RNLI Lifeboat Station Boathouse on Sunday (July 30) from 11am to 4pm. The day will be filled with fun, games, and family-orientated fundraising, culminating in a demonstration launch of the lifeboats at 3:00pm.

Planned activities for Flag Day include

  • Stalls and fun games for all the family
  • Meet members of the emergency services
  • Meet the volunteer Skegness RNLI Lifeboat crew
  • Explore our lifeboat station
  • Grab a picture with Stormy Stan
  • Meet members of the Haven Seaside Squad as well as the Blue Anchor Superstars
  • Lifeboats launch at 3pm

“Flag Week is always an exciting time for us at RNLI Skegness,” says Brad Johnson, Lifeboat Press Officer. “It's a fantastic opportunity to meet the public, share important water safety information, and raise funds to support our lifesaving work. We

look forward to a successful week of raising awareness and funds for the RNLI.”

A successful flag week for Skegness RNLI hasraised £5,700.

1. RNLI Flag Week

A successful flag week for Skegness RNLI hasraised £5,700. Photo: RNLI/ Brad Johnson

The RNLI D-class inshore lifeboat crew demonstates a rescue with the help of lifeguards.

2. RNLI Flag Week

The RNLI D-class inshore lifeboat crew demonstates a rescue with the help of lifeguards. Photo: David Dawson

The Shannon class all-weather lifeboat on its was to the sea,

3. RNLI Flag Week

The Shannon class all-weather lifeboat on its was to the sea, Photo: David Dawson

Crowds on the beach follow the lifeboat to the water.

4. RNLI Flag Week

Crowds on the beach follow the lifeboat to the water. Photo: David Dawson

