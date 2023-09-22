GALLERY: Colourful Mablethorpe Carnival sees superheroes and the Caribbean combine
Superheroes and Caribbean dancers were just some of the bold and bright characters taking part in Mablethorpe Carnival on Sunday (September 17).Photos: Anthony Brian Photography
The parade set off from Queen’s Park and made its way around town, with just some of the community groups represented including Mablethorpe’s RNLI Lifeboat, Fire Station, KIDZ 911, Mablethorpe Junior Football Club, and Sutton-on-Sea Pilates Group.
The Mablethorpe & Sutton Mayor, Coun Paul Russell, was driven in a Classic Seacroft Ford with John Handley, and Sutton-on-Sea & Trusthorpe’s Carnival Queen Jordanne and Mablethorpe Carnival Queen,
Clare Rawson, were seen in the royal float.
Overall, the carnival raised £900 via bucket collections.