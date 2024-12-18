GALLERY: Communities come together to celebrate Christmas at free festive meals in Wainfleet and Skegness

Volunteers from the Storehouse in Skegness and Wainfleet Methodist Church headed to a charity in Norfolk last Monday to collect turkeys, Christmas puddings, mince pies and fruit and vegetables to make a traditional dinner with all the trimmings.

Preparations took place the next day with tables set and venues decorated to welcome guests last Wednesday.

The venues were nominated to receive the produce from Buckingham Emergency Food Appeal by the Skegness Standard. We are proud to have played a part in making these meals happen across the county for 11 years.

Ken Smith, of the Buckingham Emergency Food Appeal, said this year the charity will feed 17,000 across the region.

“We will provide support to around 220 charities including 32 women's refuges,” he said. “There are over 500 women in the refuges together with over 800 children. We also provide small grants to the refuges.

“Our aim is to provide the traditional Christmas lunch, turkey and all the trimmings. We have purchased 370 turkeys and Norfolk farmers have donated 18 tonnes of potatoes.”

More than 100 guests were expected to enjoy the meal at the Storehouse, with a volunteer team headed by Bamidele Akomolafe who also runs monthly ‘Lunch Box 5,000’ meals at the church. Among the donations to make the event special were tablecloths and crackers from Coun Danny and Coun Billy Brookes and drinks from Coun Carl Macey.

"We are so delighted to once again be hosting free Christmas meals for our elderly and vulnerable members of the community,” commented Bamidele.

"This year we are blessed to have 40 students from Skegness Grammar School helping to serve meals and chat to guests to support our team of volunteers. We are grateful to everyone who has made a donation.”

Lorraine Walker, Head of Skegness Grammar School, said: "This week, all staff and students at Skegness Grammar School are learning and reflecting upon how we can be kinder to others.

"Our Skegness community provides our school with so much, and our students were so keen to give back. I am so very proud that our Sixth Form in particular have demonstrated such maturity, respect, and kindness.”

More than 70 guests attended the event at Wainfleet Methodist Church. Pastor Susan Alldread said: “Guests told us it was the best ever.

"As well as the guests, Magdalen Church of England Methodist Academy, school council came to help serve, along with members of the community.

"Creaking Bones Ukulele Band played a selection of Christmas songs. They enjoyed it so much they volunteered for this year.

"They were joined by the school council when the meal was finished. We are grateful to everyone who supported us.

"David and Pauline Banham collected the food from Norfolk. And a local charity has given the money to purchase all the ancillary items.

"My team in the kitchen was Jan, Sarah, Phil, Leoni and myself.

“There is always an air of excitement when this event comes around.”

For more pictures of this event see the Christmas edition of the Skegness Standard newspaper.

1 . wainfleet methodist.jpg Last year's Christmas meal at Wainfleet Methodist Church. Photo: Lincolnshire World

2 . Christmas Community Meal The Christmas Community Meal at the Storehouse Church in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson

3 . Christmas Community Meal The Storehouse looked festive for the Christmas Community Meal. Photo: Barry Robinson

4 . Christmas Community Meals Students from Skegness Grammar School helped serve meals at the Storehouse and greet guests. Photo: Barry Robinson