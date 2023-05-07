Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
22 minutes ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
25 minutes ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
37 minutes ago Met Police ‘regrets’ arresting anti-monarchy protesters
15 hours ago Sum 41 confirm they are breaking up after almost three decades
18 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
Cheers to the new King - the street party in Spilsby gets underway.Cheers to the new King - the street party in Spilsby gets underway.
Cheers to the new King - the street party in Spilsby gets underway.

GALLERY: Community gathers for coronation street party in Spilsby

It may have been cloudy overhead but the smiles shone through when the community of Spilsby gathered for a coronation street party in the town centre.

By Chrissie Redford
Published 7th May 2023, 09:44 BST

The town looked splendid in red, white and blue, with union flags flying and as well as being used as tablecloths so everyone could enjoy their picnics together.

Many of the shops had also taken the time to create coronation window displays which added to the atmosphere.

The event started in the afternoon so residents could enjoy watching the crowning ceremony at home.

And after watching how London did it, they came together for an afternoon of fun, food and entertainment.

As well as the entertainment and free treats on offer, there were a number of competitions, including Dress 2 Impress as King or Queen for the day, a colouring competition with the prize of a day out in Butlin’s, and a royal treasure hunt.

A moment in history for the residents of Spilsby who came together to celebrate the King's coronation.

1. Spilsby Street Party

A moment in history for the residents of Spilsby who came together to celebrate the King's coronation. Photo: Mick Fox

Ready to (from left) are Bella Muggeson; Vikki Bamforth and (King) Oakley Bamforth

2. Spilsby Street Party

Ready to (from left) are Bella Muggeson; Vikki Bamforth and (King) Oakley Bamforth Photo: Mick Fox

Grace Byrne; Emily Chalder and Kaiya Plant at Spilsby Street Party.

3. Spilsby Street Party

Grace Byrne; Emily Chalder and Kaiya Plant at Spilsby Street Party. Photo: Mick Fox

Kings and queens for the day - (from left ) Maddison; Gracie; Evalyn and Albert.

4. Spilsby Street Party

Kings and queens for the day - (from left ) Maddison; Gracie; Evalyn and Albert. Photo: Mick Fox

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:CommunityQueenLondon