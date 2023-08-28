A new enthusiasm for fitness has been born in Skegness thanks to the East Coast Fitness Festival in Skegness.

Phoenix Fitness gym hosted its second annual fitness festival at a new venue – the Skegness Cricket Club ground – on Bank Holiday Sunday.

The aim was to bring the community together for fitness and fun and to raise lots of money for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Along with the fun, there were some impressive physiques and athleticism on show in the Supreme Fitness Bodybuilding and Fitness competitions as well as live music and plenty of opportunities to have a go.

Wrestle Fest by Lion Wrestling Promotions Training Academy featured high-flying maneuvers, bone-crunching slams, and intense rivalries that had specators on the edge of their seat.

The festival also featured the East Coast Football Championship, where the area’s top teams went head to head in a battle for glory in a game of 6-a-side football.

Vendors also provided a range of delicious food, from healthy and tasty options to to Indian and Italian food and desserts.

Jack Johnson, owner of Phoenix Fitness, said: “It’s been great – the weather just about held out for us.

"The atmosphere has been fantastic and there has been a big increase in the numbers who have visited the festival are up.

”We are hoping this event will increase enthusiasm for fitness. and we will certainly be back next year – bigger and better.”

Sponsors were Phoenix Fitness, Man With A Van Skegness and TAPS Plumbing and Heating

1 . East Coast Fitness Festival Showing their muscle are Studio 97 at the East Coast Fitness Festival. Photo: Holly Parkinson Photography

2 . East Coast Fitness Festival Ready for action are the team from Phoenix Fitness. Photo: Holly Parkinson Photography

3 . East Coast Fitness Festival Crowds gathering for the East Coast Fitness Festival in Skegness. Photo: Holly Parkinson Photography

4 . East Coast Fitness Festival On the ball - Ffreddie Beale, 8, and Frankie Sykes, 3 , at the East Coast Fitness Festival. Photo: Holly Parkinson Photography