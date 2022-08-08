GALLERY: Coningsby & Tattershall Lions roar with success of beer festival

L-R Andy Simons, Neil Marshall and Pat Phillips at the beer festival.

Held over Friday evening and Saturday afternoon, the beer festival saw more than 400 people flock to Tattershall village hall to sample the many craft beers from across the county and country that were on offer.

There was also a barbecue, which offered loaded nachos which went down very well, as well as cider, wine and plenty of soft drinks, with singer/songwriter Nicky Haxby providing musical entertainment.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With tickets costing just £1.75, Lions spokesman Pat Philips said they wanted to provide an event that locals could go out and enjoy, but without breaking the bank.

L-R Tom Owen, Kurt Allman, Marie Coleman, Danielle Bateman, Sam Hopkins enjoying the beer festival.

"Everyone had a great time and we had lots of people thanking us for keeping our prices low,” she said.

The lions also presented 10 sleeping bags to East Coast Homeless Outreach (ECHO) to help rough sleepers in the area.

Overall, more than £3,000 was raised by the Lions, which will go back into community projects in the Coningsby and Tattershall and surrounding areas.

The next Lions event will be a children’s teddy bear’s picnic on Sunday, August 21 from 2pm to 4pm, and will take place at the Pingle nature reserve in Coningsby.

Punters at the beer festival, form left: Joel Steadman, Karen Muress, June Steadman and John Steadman.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own picnics, blankets and teddies, and the event is free.