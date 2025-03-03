The cafe on South Parade, next to the new Travelodge development, opened this morning at 6am as workmen were still finishing off some of the paintwork.

Those up early enough to enjoy a coffee and get a first glimpse of the new facility were also in for a treat.

The first 100 customers received a free reusable cup which will get them 25p off future beverage purchases and save some paper cups at the same time.

John Byford was amongst the first customers.

His verdict?: “It's a great addition for Skegness.

"I spoke to a couple from Hungary but living in Skegness who said before now it was a long drive to the nearest Starbucks.

"A few people said it wouldn't work in Skegness but judging by the amount of cars down here and the queues for the coffee I would say that the coffee is as popular as ever.

“More people will come to Skegness because we have everything here.

"We have great traditions such as donkey rides and amusments – and they are important too,

"The new market with the hotel will be people who come for the theatre and don’t want to stay at a B&B."

The new Starbucks has created around 15-20 new jobs in the local community.

The new 80-bed Travelodge hotel next door is still under construction and first customers there are expected to check in around late June.

1 . STARBUCKS OPENING IN SKEGNESS Peter and Anita and their dog Nudli arrived at 6am for a coffee and more importantly, a puppuccino for their pooch. Photo: John Byford

2 . STARBUCKS OPENING IN SKEGNESS First customers at the new Starbucks in Skegness. Photo: John Byford

3 . STARBUCKS OPENING IN SKEGNESS Customers heading for one of the first cuppas served at the new Starbucks in Skegness. Photo: John Byford